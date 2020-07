Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 1/2 bath unit conveniently located near Central Market, Sunset Valley, shopping, dining & more! Home features wood laminate floors & tile throughout (only carpet is on the stairs). Property has a private ground floor patio w/ separate attached laundry room. $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying! Please note the exterior patio photos are of unit #104.

