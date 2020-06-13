4900 E OLTORF ST

Amenities
Inspired Austin living is right at your fingertips along with all the conveniences of living within close proximity to the city. This pleasant community setting features beautifully manicured grounds, a stunning architectural design, 24/7 fitness center, a clubhouse with a large screen TV, DVD library, billiards, a business center, coffee bar, a resort-style pool, BBQ grills, common area Wi-Fi and 24/7 laundry facilities! Live only minutes from downtown, UT, St. Edward's, Ben White Blvd and IH-35! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.