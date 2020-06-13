All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4900 E OLTORF ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

4900 E OLTORF ST

4900 East Oltorf Street · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Inspired Austin living is right at your fingertips along with all the conveniences of living within close proximity to the city. This pleasant community setting features beautifully manicured grounds, a stunning architectural design, 24/7 fitness center, a clubhouse with a large screen TV, DVD library, billiards, a business center, coffee bar, a resort-style pool, BBQ grills, common area Wi-Fi and 24/7 laundry facilities! Live only minutes from downtown, UT, St. Edward's, Ben White Blvd and IH-35! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 E OLTORF ST have any available units?
4900 E OLTORF ST has a unit available for $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 E OLTORF ST have?
Some of 4900 E OLTORF ST's amenities include 24hr laundry, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 E OLTORF ST currently offering any rent specials?
4900 E OLTORF ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 E OLTORF ST pet-friendly?
No, 4900 E OLTORF ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4900 E OLTORF ST offer parking?
No, 4900 E OLTORF ST does not offer parking.
Does 4900 E OLTORF ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 E OLTORF ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 E OLTORF ST have a pool?
Yes, 4900 E OLTORF ST has a pool.
Does 4900 E OLTORF ST have accessible units?
No, 4900 E OLTORF ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 E OLTORF ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 E OLTORF ST does not have units with dishwashers.
