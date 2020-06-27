All apartments in Austin
4708 Saloma Pl
4708 Saloma Pl

4708 Saloma Place · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Saloma Place, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great floor plan 2-story house (1468 SQFT) located in the Maple Run subdivision. Tile, carpet: Dishwasher, Disposal, Range-Free Standing, Washer / Dryer hook ups. LARGE Fenced in backyard/ Pets OK with pet deposit but must be approved. AISD schools, Boone, Covington, Crockett.
3/2 2-story house (1468 SQFT) located in the Maple Run subdivision. Tile, carpet: Dishwasher, Disposal, Range-Free Standing, Call about Fridge. Washer / Dryer hook ups. Fenced in backyard/ Pets OK with per deposit but must be approved. AISD schools, Boone, Covington, Crockett.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Saloma Pl have any available units?
4708 Saloma Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Saloma Pl have?
Some of 4708 Saloma Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Saloma Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Saloma Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Saloma Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 Saloma Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4708 Saloma Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Saloma Pl offers parking.
Does 4708 Saloma Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Saloma Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Saloma Pl have a pool?
No, 4708 Saloma Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Saloma Pl have accessible units?
No, 4708 Saloma Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Saloma Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Saloma Pl has units with dishwashers.
