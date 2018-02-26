4620 Mueller Blvd

Amenities
Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!
Apartment Amenities
Unique 1,2 and 3 bedroom designs
Modern kitchens with rich granite counters and stainless steel appliances
Gourmet kitchen islands
Custom lighting and ceiling fans
Faux wood flooring
Oversized low-e windows
Art/media niche with computer desk
Amazing walk-in closets
Polished concrete flooring
Private terraces perfect for entertaining
Washer and dryers in every home
Outdoor storage
Only available in select apartments
Wheelchair Access
View
Refrigerator
Microwave
High Ceilings
Handrails
Extra Storage
Disposal
Carpeting
Cable Ready
Air Conditioner
Community Amenities
Two refreshing pools with sundeck
Five uniquely themed courtyard
24hr. 1800 sq ft athletic club with cardio spinning area
Billiards table
Click cafe with Wi-Fi
Gourmet presentation kitchen
Cinema theater for private movie screenings
Executive conference area with small business capabilities
Go Green with an on site recycling station
Connect to up to five miles of Mueller jogging trails for hiking and fitness
Enjoy more than 140 acres of open space including greenways, the community Lake Park, playing fields and award winning neighborhood parks
The Shops at Mosaic are at your front door
Onsite Package Lockers
Short Term Lease
Public Transportation
On-Site Management
Onsite Bike Rack Storage
Off Street Parking
Night Patrol
Hammock Garden
Guest Suite Available
Group Exercise
Green Building
Garage
Elevator
Controlled Access/Gated
BBQ/Picnic Area