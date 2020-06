Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect House in great neighborhood - Property Id: 104989



Excellent house in a wonderful safe neighborhood with excellent neighbors. Near everything - Whole Foods, Starbucks, P Terrys, Wildflower Center, Several great hiking/biking trails, Veloway Park and Violet Crown trail. With the expressway get downtown or up north in no time. You will love this place as much as I do!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104989

Property Id 104989



(RLNE4762237)