Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4523 Sidereal Drive, Austin, TX 78727 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. SUPER clean home, renovated throughout! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, hardwoods downstairs and fresh carpet upstairs. Spacious 2 x car garage and an awesome private backyard balanced with a large covered patio! Move-in ready! No pets have lived in this house, smells and looks great. ( 4523 Sidereal DR) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3572493 ]