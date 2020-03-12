All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4523 Sidereal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4523 Sidereal Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

4523 Sidereal Drive

4523 Sidereal Drive · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4523 Sidereal Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4523 Sidereal Drive, Austin, TX 78727 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. SUPER clean home, renovated throughout! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, hardwoods downstairs and fresh carpet upstairs. Spacious 2 x car garage and an awesome private backyard balanced with a large covered patio! Move-in ready! No pets have lived in this house, smells and looks great. ( 4523 Sidereal DR) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3572493 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Sidereal Drive have any available units?
4523 Sidereal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Sidereal Drive have?
Some of 4523 Sidereal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Sidereal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Sidereal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Sidereal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Sidereal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4523 Sidereal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Sidereal Drive does offer parking.
Does 4523 Sidereal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Sidereal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Sidereal Drive have a pool?
No, 4523 Sidereal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Sidereal Drive have accessible units?
No, 4523 Sidereal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Sidereal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Sidereal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4523 Sidereal Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity