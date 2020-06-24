4510 W. Guadalupe St. Apt. C412

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Unit Apt. C412 Available 03/01/19 Middle of Austin! Great views! - Property Id: 97168



In the Triangle, available MARCH 1st 2019!!! 1,074 sq.ft. 2BR/2BA. $1,869! BEST DEAL EVER! READ THE FOLLOWING: These apartments are going for $2,040! HOWEVER, you're taking over MY lease, SO YOU PAY $1,869!!! On the TOP floor, this super quiet as unit faces the pool and courtyard and not the street! Bathrooms are a great size. LARGE walk-in closets, with great built in shelves. ALL appliances provided, including washer and dryer. Large master BR has two sinks and lots of space. 2nd bedroom is perfect for an office or roommate and the 2nd bathroom is very spacious. Each building has a pool with a hot tub in the main building. Rec room, business center and fully equipped gym, all included. Communal atmosphere with bars, and restaurants in walking distance. *BONUS I provided shots of the 6th floor parking garage with 360 views of the city, perfect for hanging out and watching the sunset, without bothering the neighbors! Management is planning a formal rec room building, which is a plus.

