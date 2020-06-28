4451 Campo Verde DR

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL cul-de-sac stunner in Sendera! 4th room can be used as office/study as well! Updated fixtures & paint throughout home.Energy saving window screens. Open floor plan with TONS of natural light!Spacious master suite w/huge walk in closet.Covered outdoor porch, raised garden beds w/beautiful rock landscaping, dog run & stone fire pit-GREAT backyard for entertaining!New High-Efficiency A/C unit 2019,Updated Cedar Fence 2018,Roof 2014! One of a kind S. Austin location with community pool & park!