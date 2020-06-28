All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4451 Campo Verde DR

4451 Campo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4451 Campo Verde Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL cul-de-sac stunner in Sendera! 4th room can be used as office/study as well! Updated fixtures & paint throughout home.Energy saving window screens. Open floor plan with TONS of natural light!Spacious master suite w/huge walk in closet.Covered outdoor porch, raised garden beds w/beautiful rock landscaping, dog run & stone fire pit-GREAT backyard for entertaining!New High-Efficiency A/C unit 2019,Updated Cedar Fence 2018,Roof 2014! One of a kind S. Austin location with community pool & park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Campo Verde DR have any available units?
4451 Campo Verde DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 Campo Verde DR have?
Some of 4451 Campo Verde DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 Campo Verde DR currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Campo Verde DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Campo Verde DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4451 Campo Verde DR is pet friendly.
Does 4451 Campo Verde DR offer parking?
No, 4451 Campo Verde DR does not offer parking.
Does 4451 Campo Verde DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Campo Verde DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Campo Verde DR have a pool?
Yes, 4451 Campo Verde DR has a pool.
Does 4451 Campo Verde DR have accessible units?
No, 4451 Campo Verde DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Campo Verde DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 Campo Verde DR has units with dishwashers.
