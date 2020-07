Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous home near St. Elmo! - Charming and bright 3 bed 1 bath house is modern and updated but still has character! Real hardwood floors and tile throughout-no carpet! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Third bedroom is great for an office. St David's Hospital and within walking/biking distance to St. Elmo Brewery, Austin Winery and other eateries at The Yard along with the soon-to-open St. Elmo Public Market. Landlord excludes detached garage in backyard.



(RLNE5676841)