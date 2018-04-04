431 W. 3rd Street

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available



Views of Lady Bird Lake, the City & the Capitol



Chefs' kitchens with stainless steel 8" sinks



Granite kitchen countertops



Black Whirlpool appliance package with stainless steel refrigerators



Contemporary maple or urban espresso cabinets



Brushed nickel hardware



Salerno tile backsplashes



Breakfast bars with pendant lighting



Kitchen center islands



10-foot ceilings



Penthouse apartments with dramatic 12-foot ceilings



Whirlpool washer & dryer in every apartment



Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades



Sunrooms



Polished and sealed concrete floors



Garden style soaking tubs



Stainless steel sinks in bathrooms



Expansive walk-in closets



Wrap around balconies and terraces



Gated private terraces with direct pool access



Community Amenities



AEGB Four-Star Rated community



Oasis pool and lap pool with lounge seating



Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment



Spin room featuring fitness classes on demand



Skye deck with stainless steel grills and scenic views



Refuel java cafe with Starbucks coffee, collaboration bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations



Unwind lounge area



Work and play zone with 3 computers, wireless printing and ping pong table



Reservable video conference room



Garage parking with reserved spots available



Public electric car charging station available



Controlled access elevators



Climate-controlled resident storage rooms available



Bike Storage available



Steps to city transit



Direct access to shopping, dining and entertainment in 2ND St. District



Trash and recycling center on every floor



Pet friendly community



Valet dry cleaning



