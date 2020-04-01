All apartments in Austin
4124 Scales Street

4124 Scales Street · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Scales Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
bathtub
4124 Scales Street Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous home in Mueller! - Beautiful home located right in the middle of Mueller, walking distance to the pool, Lake Park, Alamo Draft House, and the Thinkery children's museum. Large garden courtyard right outside the front door, almost like having a park in front of your house! Concrete floors throughout downstairs living areas. Modern kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Stainless steel appliances. Wood on stairs and hallways. Large master with attached bath that offers garden tub and double vanity. Patio space too.

(RLNE3261272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Scales Street have any available units?
4124 Scales Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Scales Street have?
Some of 4124 Scales Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Scales Street currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Scales Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Scales Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Scales Street is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Scales Street offer parking?
No, 4124 Scales Street does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Scales Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Scales Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Scales Street have a pool?
Yes, 4124 Scales Street has a pool.
Does 4124 Scales Street have accessible units?
No, 4124 Scales Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Scales Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Scales Street does not have units with dishwashers.
