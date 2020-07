Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 2/1 Duplex with private driveway on Shoal Creek near Central Market & Seton - MID CENTURY MODERN 2 BED 1 BATH WITH FAUX WOOD AND CERAMIC FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE INDOOR UTILITY ROOM W/WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BACKYARD & CONNECTING DOOR TO BATHROOM, MANY CUSTOM BUILT INS, FENCED YARD. OUTSIDE STORAGE CLOSET. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY AND PARKING AREA. LOVELY NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SETON, CENTRAL MARKET, AND MUCH MORE!



(RLNE5725722)