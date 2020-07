Amenities

401 Philco Drive Available 06/07/20 Great 3/2 on large, private lot off of hot S. 1st! - Nice 3 bedroom on large corner lot in hot South 1st area! Great trees, fenced yard, hard tile, carpet with 2 living areas. Home comes with two separate private drives and a carport! Home is wired for Google Fiber. Pets happily considered. A must see! Virtual tours available, Call (512) 827-7324 for a showing! Available for move-in June 7th.



(RLNE3988209)