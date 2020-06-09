4006 Sabio Dr

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Calling all fur-babies, cuddle-monsters, & slobsters. Learn how to drive a car (it's not that hard) and drive your human here to your new home. You'll have so much space for activities! You'll have all the space you need to play-so-hard, go bonkers, and make all the new fur-friends you'll ever need. And sure, your human will have all these cool amenities and pools and modern luxury, but who cares?? Ball!!!



Apartment Amenities



9 (or higher) ceilings throughout



Wood-vinyl plank flooring



Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



Upscale stainless steel appliances



Designer plumbing fixtures



Contemporary cabinetry



Full size washers and dryers



USB outlets



Luxury spa shower/tub combinations



Private balconies and patios



Community Amenities



Shop and eat at the nearby high-end retail shops, grocery stores and restaurants



Get the job done in the WiFi work area with conference room and work stations



Spend downtime in the clubroom and social spaces with TVs, full kitchen and gaming



Make a splash in the resort style pool



Spend quality outdoor time in the courtyard with private cabanas, fire pits, grilling, and an outdoor gaming area



Take in the views on the sky deck



