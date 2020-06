Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One and two bedroom homes for rent in north austin, just minutes from downtown. This apartment community nestled on 19 acres of expertly manicured grounds and mature live oaks. It is so quiet at the picnic areas and sparkling pool, you would never believe that it is located right off ih-35. Going to work or coming home is no longer an ordeal. Located minutes from downtown.