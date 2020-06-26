3917 Kandy DR

Available September 1st! Beautiful home for Rent! Completely redone. Kitchen has updated stainless appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms have been updated. All new flooring throughout the house. Large back yard with a screened in porch as well as a nice patio. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the outdoors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
