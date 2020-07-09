Amenities

3900 Willbert Road Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Beautiful, Recently Constructed 6 Bed/ 4 Ba Home In North Loop Area, Mins To UT - This 2012 newly constructed 6 bed / 4 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The incredible home features a very large living / dining area with stained concrete floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, master bedroom with stunning master bathroom, gleaming wood floors upstairs, spacious bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a nice porch and corner yard is enclosed with a iron fence. There is ample off-street parking with 4 covered parking spaces on the side carport. Resident to pay additional $150/mo for lawn service.



Available August



Contact Brian Copland for viewing

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



