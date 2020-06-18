All apartments in Austin
3807 S Congress Ave.
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3807 S Congress Ave
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:08 PM

3807 S Congress Ave

3807 South Congress Avenue · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3807 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.

_______________________________________ This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gorgeous, custom renovations underway

Loft style options available

Granite or quartz countertops in kitchen and bath 

Custom cabinetry with adjustable shelves 

Sleek wood-style flooring

Washer and dryer provided

Kitchen pantry 

9 to 10 foot ceilings 

2" faux wood blinds

Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Tile backsplash

Spectacular views available

Wine fridge 

Private patio

Walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Limited-access garage parking

State-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio

Fireside lounge for outdoor entertaining

Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard

Easy access to onsite retail

Pet friendly, w/ space for your four-legged friend to play

Convenient elevators

Urban oasis with shimmering pool and tanning ledge

Alfresco dining space w/ grilling stations & outdoor seating

Conference room and business center

Convenient location with easy access to IH35 and US71

Community Garden

Three outdoor social spaces

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3807 S Congress Ave have any available units?
3807 S Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 S Congress Ave have?
Some of 3807 S Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 S Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3807 S Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 S Congress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 S Congress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3807 S Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3807 S Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 3807 S Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 S Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 S Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3807 S Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 3807 S Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3807 S Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 3807 S Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 S Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

