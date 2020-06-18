3807 S Congress Ave.

Amenities

Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.



_______________________________________ This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.



Apartment Amenities



Gorgeous, custom renovations underway



Loft style options available



Granite or quartz countertops in kitchen and bath



Custom cabinetry with adjustable shelves



Sleek wood-style flooring



Washer and dryer provided



Kitchen pantry



9 to 10 foot ceilings



2" faux wood blinds



Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances



Tile backsplash



Spectacular views available



Wine fridge



Private patio



Walk-in closets



Community Amenities



Limited-access garage parking



State-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio



Fireside lounge for outdoor entertaining



Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard



Easy access to onsite retail



Pet friendly, w/ space for your four-legged friend to play



Convenient elevators



Urban oasis with shimmering pool and tanning ledge



Alfresco dining space w/ grilling stations & outdoor seating



Conference room and business center



Convenient location with easy access to IH35 and US71



Community Garden



Three outdoor social spaces



