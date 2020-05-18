All apartments in Austin
3800 Tattershall Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

3800 Tattershall Lane

3800 Tattershall Lane · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Tattershall Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3800 Tattershall Lane, Austin, TX 78727 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in Milwood!! Updated and well maintained 4 bed/2 bath home in North Austin near the Domain ~ Remodeled kitchen includes refinished cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.(3800 Tattershall LN) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3572492 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have any available units?
3800 Tattershall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3800 Tattershall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Tattershall Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Tattershall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane offer parking?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have a pool?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have accessible units?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Tattershall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Tattershall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
