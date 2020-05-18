Amenities

3800 Tattershall Lane, Austin, TX 78727 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in Milwood!! Updated and well maintained 4 bed/2 bath home in North Austin near the Domain ~ Remodeled kitchen includes refinished cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.(3800 Tattershall LN) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3572492 ]