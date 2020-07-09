3735 S 1st St

Amenities
Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people.
Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract).
Apartment Amenities
Available 24 hours
Cardio studio
Free weights and machines
Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs
Boxing Studio
THE HANGOUT
Free Wi-Fi
Pool table
Catering kitchen
Conference room
Coffee station
High-speed internet access
Mac stations
Plus other business solutions
Community Amenities
Private cabana areas
Lounge beds and chairs
Historic Heritage live oak trees
Outdoor living area and courtyard
Ping pong tables
Bocce ball court
Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs
Working with me
Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I am Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you will ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I am in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I am super free to work with.