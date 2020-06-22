3623 West Slaughter Ln

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



As normal, you've uploaded an adorable picture of your puppy on instagram. You know, the one where she's doing that silly bark thing when she sees you with a new bag of treats. However, this time it's different. Saavy internet denizens have discovered that the sound of your puppy's bark actually goes great with that new Kanye song he released last week.



Kanye, always looking for some new publicity, calls you personally and asks if he can take you and your puppy to the recording studio to record a new album. Obviously, the new puppy-Kanye album is a hit, and you're showered with endless amounts of praise and financial windfall. But you don't need all that snazzy luxury downtown condo stuff with the champaign bathtubs and gold toilet seat. What you really want is a down to Earth low key life in relatively comfortable and modern apartment in Southwest Austin...well, this is that place!



__________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Cable, Internet, And Phone Powered By Atandt



Distressed Walnut Floors



Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Countertops



Energy Efficient Recycled Insulation



Energy Efficient Aquatherm Heating System



Energy-Efficient Double Pane Insulated Windows



No Incandescent Interior Lighting



Reflective Heat Radiant Barrier Roof Decks



Greenspace View



Energy Efficient Applicances



Huge Walk-In Closets, Pantry, Linen Closet Included



Garden Soaking Tubs And Private Patio Or Balcony In Each Home



Washer And Dryer Included In Every Home



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Outdoor Kitchen With Bbq Grills



24/7 Business Center / Conference Room



Covered Parking, Direct Access Garage, Or Direct Breezeway Garage Included



Priority Waitlist Program



24/7 Yoga Studio With Free Yoga Classes



24/7 Music Studio Rehearsal Space With Instruments



Adjacent To Brodie Wild Nature Preserve



Community Lounge And Coffee Bar



Attached Garage 1 Bed



Pool View



Attached Garage 2 Bed



Breezeway Garage



24/7 Well Equipped Fitness Studio With Cybex And Star Trac Equipment



Saltwater Pool W/Expansive Sundeck And Cabanas



Community Recycling



Flexible Lease Terms



Hot Tub



Sand Volleyball



