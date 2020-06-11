3513 Tralagon TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 2 story home with spacious floor plan. Plenty of living space on main level plus a second living area/gameroom upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances that overlooks the family room. The first floor also offers a powder room on main level for guests. Oversized master bedroom located upstairs along with secondary bedrooms and the master bath offers a double vanity tub/shower. Close to I35, 290, Hwy 130. Must see this well priced, well maintained home!