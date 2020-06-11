All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

3513 Tralagon TRL

3513 Tralagon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Tralagon Trail, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 2 story home with spacious floor plan. Plenty of living space on main level plus a second living area/gameroom upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances that overlooks the family room. The first floor also offers a powder room on main level for guests. Oversized master bedroom located upstairs along with secondary bedrooms and the master bath offers a double vanity tub/shower. Close to I35, 290, Hwy 130. Must see this well priced, well maintained home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Tralagon TRL have any available units?
3513 Tralagon TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Tralagon TRL have?
Some of 3513 Tralagon TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Tralagon TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Tralagon TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Tralagon TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3513 Tralagon TRL offer parking?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Tralagon TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Tralagon TRL have a pool?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Tralagon TRL have accessible units?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Tralagon TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Tralagon TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
