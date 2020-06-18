All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3421 S. Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3421 S. Lamar Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

3421 S. Lamar Blvd

3421 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3421 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Ever since you moved in here, you've experienced some new burdens you've never had before. First, close friends started to come to you for advice. Then, strangers have begun introducing themselves to you, shaking your hand and telling you how much you mean to them. Eventually, you started getting phone calls from B list celebrities looking for help on how to revive their careers. Since moving in here, you've become a radiant beacon of coolness. But with great power comes great responsibility, and nobody can handle that burden quite like you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens

Granite Counters With Spacious Islands

Mosaic Subway Tile Backsplash

42" Shaker Style Solid Wood Maple Cabinets

Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliance Package

Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Ice Dispenser*

Energy Saving Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms

Polished Concrete Flooring (1st Floor Homes)*

Artistek Wood Plank Flooring (Upper-Level Homes)

2" Blinds Throughout

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Washer/dryer Hookups or Units in Residence

Private Patio/balconies

Private Yards

Deep Soaking Garden Tubs With Ceramic Tile Surrounds

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes

25-Yard Lap Pool

Courtyard With Palm Trees

Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit

Splash Lounge

Catering Kitchen

Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin.

Club-Quality Fitness Space

Yoga Studio

Spin Bikes

Trx Suspension Training Equipment

Fitness Zone With Free Classes

Convenient Bike Storage

Gated Pet Park

Professional Business Center

Downtown Skyline Views

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have any available units?
3421 S. Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 3421 S. Lamar Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 S. Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3421 S. Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 S. Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3421 S. Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 S. Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3421 S. Lamar Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity