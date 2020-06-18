All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

3409 Sand Dunes Avenue

3409 Sand Dunes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Sand Dunes Avenue, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story South East Austin Home! Move in Ready - Affordable 1 story featuring laminate wood floors and open floor plan - nice covered front porch, spacious kitchen open to living and dining, enjoy gas cooking plus built-in micro-wave. Close to Airport with easy access to Ben White and downtown.

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - $1,395 for the first 6 months, then $1,495 for the next 12 months of an 18-month lease ending early Spring of 2021***

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Dell Valle ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 20 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5101578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have any available units?
3409 Sand Dunes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have?
Some of 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Sand Dunes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue offers parking.
Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Sand Dunes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
