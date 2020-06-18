3409 Sand Dunes Avenue

Amenities

Single Story South East Austin Home! Move in Ready - Affordable 1 story featuring laminate wood floors and open floor plan - nice covered front porch, spacious kitchen open to living and dining, enjoy gas cooking plus built-in micro-wave. Close to Airport with easy access to Ben White and downtown.



***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - $1,395 for the first 6 months, then $1,495 for the next 12 months of an 18-month lease ending early Spring of 2021***



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Dell Valle ISD

Lease Terms: 9 to 20 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



