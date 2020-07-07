3220 S. 1st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome home to Stoney Ridge in Austin, Texas. We invite you to scroll through our photo gallery for an extensive look at why our residents love calling us home. Our beautifully landscaped community features heavily wooded grounds to make a tranquil setting. Located in the heart of the city, find an escape here with a breath of fresh air from your very own balcony or patio. Take some time to relax in our leasing office with a cozy fireplace and plenty of lounging room. While the Texas heat beats down, make a splash in our sparkling swimming pool or lounge poolside in the shade. Our spacious interior living spaces offer a variety of amenities with select units featuring upgrades, like fireplaces for your living conveniences. With the additional perks of covered parking and centrally located laundry facilities, it's all here. Just South of Downtown, Stoney Ridge is the perfect place to call home! Also, be sure to check out our extensive list of amenities!