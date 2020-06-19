Amenities

3206 Spaniel Drive, Austin, TX 78759 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Remodeled home with open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor. New carpet upstairs. Contemporary and elegantly updated kitchen with mosaic backsplash, white granite countertop, new faucet/sink... Conveniently located with easy access to Parmer, MoPac, Apple, Domain, WholeFoods, employers.... Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572491 ]