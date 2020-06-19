All apartments in Austin
3206 Spaniel Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

3206 Spaniel Drive

3206 Spaniel Drive · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3206 Spaniel Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3206 Spaniel Drive, Austin, TX 78759 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Remodeled home with open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor. New carpet upstairs. Contemporary and elegantly updated kitchen with mosaic backsplash, white granite countertop, new faucet/sink... Conveniently located with easy access to Parmer, MoPac, Apple, Domain, WholeFoods, employers.... Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572491 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have any available units?
3206 Spaniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3206 Spaniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Spaniel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Spaniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive offer parking?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have a pool?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Spaniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Spaniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
