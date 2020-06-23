3202 E 16th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Austin -3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - McKinley Heights - $1750 per month - Nice recently built home (3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms) with lots of character in an amazing neighborhood with friendly neighbors! Open living/dining area with hard floors, spacious kitchen with tile flooring and all appliances, master bedroom with full bath & walk in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. The attached garage has been converted into a studio with built in shelving, windows letting in lots of natural light, and a window A/C unit - perfect for use as a home office, workshop, exercise, art studio, or extra storage space, etc. Driveway fits 2 cars for off-street parking. There is also a storage shed in the fenced backyard for safely storing lawn equipment, bicycles, motorcycles, tools, etc. A fenced side and back yard (easily accessible from the side door) has a small deck for a bbq and a yard perfect for letting your pets play! Great location, close to downtown, Mueller, UT, and MLK light rail stop!



IF this is not the right place for you one of our licensed Real Estate Agents can help you find the home that best suits your needs. (If you are not working with another agent). Let us know your search criteria and we will setup a search for you in the MLS - You will get an email right away when something meeting the criteria matches what is entered in MLS. If you see a sign on a property while driving around neighborhoods, just write down the address and we will get the information for you.



There is no cost to you for having an agent help you find a place.



Smart Source Realty 512-257-9836.



(RLNE3386302)