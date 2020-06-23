All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

3202 E 16th Street

3202 East 16th Street
Location

3202 East 16th Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

Austin -3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - McKinley Heights - $1750 per month - Nice recently built home (3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms) with lots of character in an amazing neighborhood with friendly neighbors! Open living/dining area with hard floors, spacious kitchen with tile flooring and all appliances, master bedroom with full bath & walk in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. The attached garage has been converted into a studio with built in shelving, windows letting in lots of natural light, and a window A/C unit - perfect for use as a home office, workshop, exercise, art studio, or extra storage space, etc. Driveway fits 2 cars for off-street parking. There is also a storage shed in the fenced backyard for safely storing lawn equipment, bicycles, motorcycles, tools, etc. A fenced side and back yard (easily accessible from the side door) has a small deck for a bbq and a yard perfect for letting your pets play! Great location, close to downtown, Mueller, UT, and MLK light rail stop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 E 16th Street have any available units?
3202 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 E 16th Street have?
Some of 3202 E 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3202 E 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 E 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3202 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3202 E 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 3202 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 E 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 3202 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3202 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 3202 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 E 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
