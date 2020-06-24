3111 Clawson Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage google fiber

Unfurnished basement studio (575 sqft) in the South Lamar neighborhood of Central Austin. A short distance to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment like Matts El Rancho, Eastside King, Loro, and Black Sheep Lodge. Less than 2.5 miles to downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress making it an easy Uber or bike ride to get around in central Austin.



Available month-to-month for $1150/month ABP or $1050/month for leases of 6 months or longer. Designated parking spot by backyard gate. Full kitchen and quartz countertops. Large backyard with an area for gardening. Washer and dryer are available in the garage. Central air and heat (however no thermostat is available in the basement). Bathroom has great water pressure and instant hot water.



All bills paid including electric, water, trash, gas, Google Fiber 100, and YouTube TV . Pets and smoking not allowed. Please note there are chickens and ducks on the property including ROOSTERS. The roosters do crow in the morning but are generally quite at night. This would be best suited for an early riser.



If this is something that works for you, please contact me for a tour.