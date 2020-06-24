All apartments in Austin
3111 Clawson Rd.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3111 Clawson Rd.

3111 Clawson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Clawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
Unfurnished basement studio (575 sqft) in the South Lamar neighborhood of Central Austin. A short distance to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment like Matts El Rancho, Eastside King, Loro, and Black Sheep Lodge. Less than 2.5 miles to downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress making it an easy Uber or bike ride to get around in central Austin.

Available month-to-month for $1150/month ABP or $1050/month for leases of 6 months or longer. Designated parking spot by backyard gate. Full kitchen and quartz countertops. Large backyard with an area for gardening. Washer and dryer are available in the garage. Central air and heat (however no thermostat is available in the basement). Bathroom has great water pressure and instant hot water.

All bills paid including electric, water, trash, gas, Google Fiber 100, and YouTube TV . Pets and smoking not allowed. Please note there are chickens and ducks on the property including ROOSTERS. The roosters do crow in the morning but are generally quite at night. This would be best suited for an early riser.

If this is something that works for you, please contact me for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Clawson Rd. have any available units?
3111 Clawson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Clawson Rd. have?
Some of 3111 Clawson Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Clawson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Clawson Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Clawson Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Clawson Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3111 Clawson Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Clawson Rd. offers parking.
Does 3111 Clawson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Clawson Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Clawson Rd. have a pool?
No, 3111 Clawson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Clawson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3111 Clawson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Clawson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Clawson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
