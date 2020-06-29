All apartments in Austin
3109 Walling Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3109 Walling Drive

3109 Walling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Walling Drive, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3109 Walling Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2018 Remodeled 6 bed/4 bath North Campus Home, Luxury Finishes, Walk to UT - Major gut and remodel in August 2018 with luxury finishes. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. detached 2 car garage. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for six residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. This is the best of the best in North Campus! No Pets. 6 Residents Max.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4385231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Walling Drive have any available units?
3109 Walling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3109 Walling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Walling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Walling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Walling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3109 Walling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Walling Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Walling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Walling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Walling Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Walling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Walling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Walling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Walling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Walling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Walling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Walling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

