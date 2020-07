Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Renovated Property, Hardwood flooring through out, for the exception of the bath and kitchen. Enjoy the tree house affect this 2nd floor duplex has to offer, windows everywhere. Situated in the most walk-able neighborhoods Austin has to offer. Brand new everything in this home. Washer and Dryer on the property in the overlarge Garage.