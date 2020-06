Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Incredible location in the highly sought after 78704. This charming condo offers an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, hard tile flooring, and more! Low maintenance, and easy living in this 1/1 spacious condo. Fresh paint, ceiling fan, and lighting. French doors that open to your own patio. Rental includes refrigerator, stackable washer dryer and parking. Enjoying living minutes to downtown Austin, Shopping, Entertainment and more.