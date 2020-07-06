All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 306 West 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
306 West 35th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

306 West 35th Street

306 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 West 35th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UT PRE-LEASE: 2009 Remodeled 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Wood & Stained Concrete Floors, Custom High End Kitchen and Bathrooms, Just North of UT - This 2009 completely remodeled home is located about 9 blocks north of the University of Texas. The home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, stone backsplash, and stainless appliances. The living room features hardwood floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors and larger rooms for comfortable living. The bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have a utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. Also, it is a easy walk to the bus stop and many restaurants. No dogs permitted.

Available August

Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West 35th Street have any available units?
306 West 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 West 35th Street have?
Some of 306 West 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 West 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 306 West 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 West 35th Street offers parking.
Does 306 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 West 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 306 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin