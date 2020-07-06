306 West 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UT PRE-LEASE: 2009 Remodeled 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Wood & Stained Concrete Floors, Custom High End Kitchen and Bathrooms, Just North of UT - This 2009 completely remodeled home is located about 9 blocks north of the University of Texas. The home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, stone backsplash, and stainless appliances. The living room features hardwood floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors and larger rooms for comfortable living. The bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have a utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. Also, it is a easy walk to the bus stop and many restaurants. No dogs permitted.



Available August



Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2610688)