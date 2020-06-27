302 W 35th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 1920s Craftsman home in North University neighborhood. Features 2 large, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, original wood floors, built-ins, tranquil fenced-in backyard, and sprinkler system. Home is partially furnished, including a large-screen TV, buffet and cupboard. One block from Guadalupe - walk to Wheatsville, Spiderhouse, coffee, restaurants, and Hemphill Park. Public transportation. Owner pays 1/4 of electric and water, and uses the garage apartment in back once a month. Maximum 1 pet.



Security deposit $2495. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Please call us at 512-910-4408 or email us to schedule a showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.