3009 Speedway #4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of UT Campus! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Fysot85eOSw <<<<



Awesome 2 bedroom condo! Nice layout, 2nd story unit. Tons of light! Great unit right on top of Campus, Granite, SS appliances, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood floors, Updated throughout! It doesn't get any closer to UT! Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Assigned

NEIGHBORHOOD: UT Campus

YEAR BUILT: 1965



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located very close to UT campus!

- Hard Flooring throughout

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Water Included in Rent!

- Close to downtown!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

- Water, Waterwaste, and Trash are included.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No pets at this property, please.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5824098)