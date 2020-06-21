3009 Speedway #4

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of UT Campus! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Fysot85eOSw <<<<
Awesome 2 bedroom condo! Nice layout, 2nd story unit. Tons of light! Great unit right on top of Campus, Granite, SS appliances, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood floors, Updated throughout! It doesn't get any closer to UT! Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: UT Campus
YEAR BUILT: 1965
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Located very close to UT campus!
- Hard Flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Water Included in Rent!
- Close to downtown!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Water, Waterwaste, and Trash are included.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No pets at this property, please.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5824098)