All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3009 Speedway #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3009 Speedway #4
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3009 Speedway #4

3009 Speedway · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3009 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3009 Speedway #4 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of UT Campus! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Fysot85eOSw <<<<

Awesome 2 bedroom condo! Nice layout, 2nd story unit. Tons of light! Great unit right on top of Campus, Granite, SS appliances, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood floors, Updated throughout! It doesn't get any closer to UT! Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: UT Campus
YEAR BUILT: 1965

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located very close to UT campus!
- Hard Flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Water Included in Rent!
- Close to downtown!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Water, Waterwaste, and Trash are included.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No pets at this property, please.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Speedway #4 have any available units?
3009 Speedway #4 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Speedway #4 have?
Some of 3009 Speedway #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Speedway #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Speedway #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Speedway #4 pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Speedway #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3009 Speedway #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Speedway #4 does offer parking.
Does 3009 Speedway #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Speedway #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Speedway #4 have a pool?
No, 3009 Speedway #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Speedway #4 have accessible units?
No, 3009 Speedway #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Speedway #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Speedway #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3009 Speedway #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity