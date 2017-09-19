300 E Riverside Dr

Amenities

Exquisite finishes, high-tech amenities, a lakeside location and top-notch service are a few of the many reasons you will fall completely in love with living here! Get ready for your jaw to drop when you first tour this elegant property. Highlights include Google Fiber, a multi-level fitness center overlooking Lady Bird Lake, a resort-style pool with skyline views, an outdoor kitchen, fire pits, an outdoor media center and much more! You'll also have direct access to the hike and bike trail. The interiors feature designer finishes, quartz countertops, custom tile work, wood flooring, huge closets and washers and dryers. Are you ready to elevate your lifestyle? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.