300 E Riverside Dr
300 E Riverside Dr

300 East Riverside Drive · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
google fiber
media room
Exquisite finishes, high-tech amenities, a lakeside location and top-notch service are a few of the many reasons you will fall completely in love with living here! Get ready for your jaw to drop when you first tour this elegant property. Highlights include Google Fiber, a multi-level fitness center overlooking Lady Bird Lake, a resort-style pool with skyline views, an outdoor kitchen, fire pits, an outdoor media center and much more! You'll also have direct access to the hike and bike trail. The interiors feature designer finishes, quartz countertops, custom tile work, wood flooring, huge closets and washers and dryers. Are you ready to elevate your lifestyle? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
300 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 300 E Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 300 E Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 300 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 300 E Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 300 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 300 E Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 300 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 E Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
