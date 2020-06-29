All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223

2900 South Lakeline Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully maintained 2-story Cedar Park condo in gated community just off 183. Quite spacious with open plan and terrific layout. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and adjacent laundry room with washer/dryer included. Large living room with dining area, Nest thermostat and TV wall mount. Master includes sizable bathroom with walk-in shower, extra wide double vanity, toilet room and walk-in closet; plus convenient built-in desk with shelves just outside master. Second bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Covered balcony, 1-car garage, community pool and club house. Across the street from HEB Plus, Starbucks and loads of shopping. Pet-friendly. NOTE: Paint touchups and some other repairs underway.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Security deposit $1695.

Contact us to view this beautiful town home.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have any available units?
2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have?
Some of 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 offers parking.
Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 has a pool.
Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223 does not have units with dishwashers.

