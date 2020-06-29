2900 South Lakeline Boulevard, Unit 223

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 2-story Cedar Park condo in gated community just off 183. Quite spacious with open plan and terrific layout. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and adjacent laundry room with washer/dryer included. Large living room with dining area, Nest thermostat and TV wall mount. Master includes sizable bathroom with walk-in shower, extra wide double vanity, toilet room and walk-in closet; plus convenient built-in desk with shelves just outside master. Second bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Covered balcony, 1-car garage, community pool and club house. Across the street from HEB Plus, Starbucks and loads of shopping. Pet-friendly. NOTE: Paint touchups and some other repairs underway.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Security deposit $1695.



