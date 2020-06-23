All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2808 OAK SPRINGS DR

2808 Oak Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-1, 2808 Oak Springs - $1675.00 - 2-1 in great location with easy access to IH 35 or 183 and close to downtown! Home has a covered porch and patio, kitchen opens to the living room, lots of counter/cabinet space in kitchen. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE4684896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have any available units?
2808 OAK SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2808 OAK SPRINGS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR is pet friendly.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR offer parking?
No, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR does not offer parking.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have a pool?
No, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2808 OAK SPRINGS DR has units with air conditioning.
