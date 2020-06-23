2808 OAK SPRINGS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2-1, 2808 Oak Springs - $1675.00 - 2-1 in great location with easy access to IH 35 or 183 and close to downtown! Home has a covered porch and patio, kitchen opens to the living room, lots of counter/cabinet space in kitchen. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE4684896)