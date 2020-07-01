All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2807 Saint Edwards Cir

2807 Saint Edward's Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Saint Edward's Circle, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with lots of trees and birds. Spacious fenced in yard for dog lovers. Located right next to the beautiful campus of St. Edwards University. Just a few minutes from downtown and close enough to highways to get anywhere very quickly. Great restaurants and bars in walking distance (Don's BBQ & Opal Divine's Grill).

Plenty of parking. Rent is just $2,449 per month. Pets allowed at additional cost per pet. Lease duration can be anywhere from a month to a year. Brand new fridge, washer, and dryer.

This unit comes with the latest technology:
- No need to carry physical keys, this unit comes with an electronic smart lock - just type in your personal code, and the door unlocks.
- pay rent and submit maintenance requests easily on our website

If you'd like to learn more or schedule a showing, text or email me anytime.

Talk to you soon,
Arya

cell: (737) 204-3131
email: arya.23@mg.ender.com

(RLNE5311600)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have any available units?
2807 Saint Edwards Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have?
Some of 2807 Saint Edwards Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Saint Edwards Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Saint Edwards Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Saint Edwards Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir offers parking.
Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have a pool?
No, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have accessible units?
No, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Saint Edwards Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 Saint Edwards Cir has units with dishwashers.

