All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K

2800 South Lakeline Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 South Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf99de309e ---- Call Scott for appt or general help.Nestled on 25 acres of natural beauty with serene walking paths and tranquil outdoor courtyards. Our pet friendly community features upscale amenities you expect to find at luxury resorts with luxurious clubhouse with internet cafe, game room with billiards and shuffle board, fitness studio, FREE TANNING, resort-style pool with tanning ledge, relaxing cabanas with grills, 3 acre dog park and recognized as a National Green Standard Building.\Listing ID: 951886Scott PetermannCity Wide Realty - Apt Locating ServicesLicensed Realtor-Apt Locator-Relocation Specialist2015 Agent of the Year Award -- 5 Star AgentIf you see an apartment listing you like please read below<<<<< Visit me at scottp-realty.com>>>>>>>Enter your info in if you&rsquo;d like an appointment or just give me a call Cats Allowed Exercise Facility Oven Parking Pool Range Resident Pays Electricity Resident Pays Water Small Dogs Allowed Unfurnished Washer & Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have any available units?
2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have?
Some of 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K is pet friendly.
Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K offer parking?
Yes, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K offers parking.
Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have a pool?
Yes, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K has a pool.
Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have accessible units?
No, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 S Lakeline Blvd Unit K does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin