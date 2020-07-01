2800 French Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1930s yellow brick house in Cherrywood/ Upper Boggy Creek. This home is both stately, yet functional.



All 3 queen-sized bedrooms have closets and ample light, with an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom. Original floors and fireplace showcase the historic feel of the home, but the upgraded kitchen with gas stove makes it modern. Formal dining room and living room allow for plenty of room to host, in addition to a large outdoor area and front/side porch. With the space + location (including a washer and dryer in unit), a detached, oversized 2 car garage (with EV charging) AND a driveway that fits another 4 cars, this is a great option for a family or roommates!



- 30 second walk to bus stop (major bus lines that go to downtown and UT)

- 3 minute walk to bars and restaurants, including Thunderbird Coffee, Salty Sow, Mi Madres, Amy's Ice cream, Hoover's, School House Pub, Haymaker, and much more!

- 3-5 minute drive to UT and St. David's Hospital

- 15 minute walk to UT Football Stadium (for game day!)



Friendly, active neighborhood, with a mix of families, students, and professionals



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.



Date Available: May 1st 2020.



Cost: $3,550/month rent. Utilities not included. Application fee + security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more!



This property is managed by a responsible landlord who resides in Austin.

[[[Corona virus free home]]]