Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

2800 French Place

2800 French Place · No Longer Available
Location

2800 French Place, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1930s yellow brick house in Cherrywood/ Upper Boggy Creek. This home is both stately, yet functional.

All 3 queen-sized bedrooms have closets and ample light, with an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom. Original floors and fireplace showcase the historic feel of the home, but the upgraded kitchen with gas stove makes it modern. Formal dining room and living room allow for plenty of room to host, in addition to a large outdoor area and front/side porch. With the space + location (including a washer and dryer in unit), a detached, oversized 2 car garage (with EV charging) AND a driveway that fits another 4 cars, this is a great option for a family or roommates!

- 30 second walk to bus stop (major bus lines that go to downtown and UT)
- 3 minute walk to bars and restaurants, including Thunderbird Coffee, Salty Sow, Mi Madres, Amy's Ice cream, Hoover's, School House Pub, Haymaker, and much more!
- 3-5 minute drive to UT and St. David's Hospital
- 15 minute walk to UT Football Stadium (for game day!)

Friendly, active neighborhood, with a mix of families, students, and professionals

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

Date Available: May 1st 2020.

Cost: $3,550/month rent. Utilities not included. Application fee + security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more!

This property is managed by a responsible landlord who resides in Austin.
[[[Corona virus free home]]]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 French Place have any available units?
2800 French Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 French Place have?
Some of 2800 French Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 French Place currently offering any rent specials?
2800 French Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 French Place pet-friendly?
No, 2800 French Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2800 French Place offer parking?
Yes, 2800 French Place offers parking.
Does 2800 French Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 French Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 French Place have a pool?
No, 2800 French Place does not have a pool.
Does 2800 French Place have accessible units?
No, 2800 French Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 French Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 French Place has units with dishwashers.

