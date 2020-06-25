All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

2728 Treble Lane - 402

2728 Treble Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Treble Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have any available units?
2728 Treble Lane - 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2728 Treble Lane - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Treble Lane - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Treble Lane - 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 offer parking?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have a pool?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have accessible units?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have units with air conditioning.
