All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2728 Treble Lane - 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2728 Treble Lane - 402
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2728 Treble Lane - 402
2728 Treble Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2728 Treble Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have any available units?
2728 Treble Lane - 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2728 Treble Lane - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Treble Lane - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Treble Lane - 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 offer parking?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have a pool?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have accessible units?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Treble Lane - 402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Treble Lane - 402 does not have units with air conditioning.
