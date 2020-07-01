All apartments in Austin
2703 Stacy Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

2703 Stacy Lane

2703 Stacy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Stacy Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location Location - Charming bungalow -
Location Location - Charming bungalow with classic charm. 2 bedroom- 1 Bath .Covered Patio* Garage and Carport . Conveniently located blocks from South Congress. Easy access to dining and entertainment district. Lady Bird lake, St Edwards University and downtown minutes away.

**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.

**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.

**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.

**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.

**Lease Terms 18 to 22 Months

**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.

All fees must be submitted to:

Keller Williams Realty
? Lisa Kosub
12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100
Austin, TX 78759.
For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or
visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com

(RLNE5307553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Stacy Lane have any available units?
2703 Stacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2703 Stacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Stacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Stacy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Stacy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Stacy Lane offers parking.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Stacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane have a pool?
No, 2703 Stacy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2703 Stacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Stacy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Stacy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Stacy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

