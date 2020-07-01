2703 Stacy Lane

Amenities
Location Location - Charming bungalow with classic charm. 2 bedroom- 1 Bath .Covered Patio* Garage and Carport . Conveniently located blocks from South Congress. Easy access to dining and entertainment district. Lady Bird lake, St Edwards University and downtown minutes away.
**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.
**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.
**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.
**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.
**Lease Terms 18 to 22 Months
**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.
All fees must be submitted to:
Keller Williams Realty
? Lisa Kosub
12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100
Austin, TX 78759.
For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or
visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com
(RLNE5307553)