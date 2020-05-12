All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2648 Gate Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2648 Gate Ridge Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

2648 Gate Ridge Drive

2648 Gate Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2648 Gate Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gate Ridge - Property Id: 166781

This beautiful four bedroom two bath home is located in highly desirable Villages of Shady Hollow, walking distance to Baranoff Elementary and zoned for Bowie High! Inside you will love all brand new Stainless Steel appliances, freshly painted interior and new vinyl plank flooring (bedrooms have new carpet). The generously sized patio is great for outdoor entertaining or take a short walk to the community swimming pool. The Family room has high ceilings, and an updated ceiling fan and updated light fixtures. The Master is a relaxing suite with bay windows and a large walk in closet and generously sized private bath. Use one of the three additional bedrooms for a comfortable home office! $1875 rent even includes lawn care! Must maintain a current Renter's insurance policy with $100,000 limit of liability. No smoking, no pets without landlord approval, subject to additional deposit. Security deposit $1875. Call or text Robin at 512 565-8383.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166781p
Property Id 166781

(RLNE5217831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have any available units?
2648 Gate Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2648 Gate Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Gate Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Gate Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Gate Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Gate Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Gate Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin