2648 Gate Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gate Ridge - Property Id: 166781



This beautiful four bedroom two bath home is located in highly desirable Villages of Shady Hollow, walking distance to Baranoff Elementary and zoned for Bowie High! Inside you will love all brand new Stainless Steel appliances, freshly painted interior and new vinyl plank flooring (bedrooms have new carpet). The generously sized patio is great for outdoor entertaining or take a short walk to the community swimming pool. The Family room has high ceilings, and an updated ceiling fan and updated light fixtures. The Master is a relaxing suite with bay windows and a large walk in closet and generously sized private bath. Use one of the three additional bedrooms for a comfortable home office! $1875 rent even includes lawn care! Must maintain a current Renter's insurance policy with $100,000 limit of liability. No smoking, no pets without landlord approval, subject to additional deposit. Security deposit $1875. Call or text Robin at 512 565-8383.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166781p

Property Id 166781



(RLNE5217831)