2614 Sol Wilson

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great One Bedroom with Shared Yard - Call this updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home. On the same property as 3 other units with a shared yard. The property is completely fenced in with gate access. Refrigerator and stove will be included. Minutes from Downtown Austin, I-35, University of Texas, and Airport Blvd. Also 6 miles away from Austin Bergstrom International Airport.



We are pet-friendly and accept all breeds of dogs and cats. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15 for one pet, $25 for two pets, and $35 for three pets.



Potential residents are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click the Contact Us link and fill out the information so we can answer any questions. We will respond and schedule a showing with you.



