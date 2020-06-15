All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2614 Sol Wilson

2614 Sol Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Sol Wilson Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great One Bedroom with Shared Yard - Call this updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home. On the same property as 3 other units with a shared yard. The property is completely fenced in with gate access. Refrigerator and stove will be included. Minutes from Downtown Austin, I-35, University of Texas, and Airport Blvd. Also 6 miles away from Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

We are pet-friendly and accept all breeds of dogs and cats. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15 for one pet, $25 for two pets, and $35 for three pets.

Potential residents are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click the Contact Us link and fill out the information so we can answer any questions. We will respond and schedule a showing with you.

(RLNE5615911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Sol Wilson have any available units?
2614 Sol Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Sol Wilson have?
Some of 2614 Sol Wilson's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Sol Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Sol Wilson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Sol Wilson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Sol Wilson is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Sol Wilson offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Sol Wilson offers parking.
Does 2614 Sol Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Sol Wilson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Sol Wilson have a pool?
No, 2614 Sol Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Sol Wilson have accessible units?
No, 2614 Sol Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Sol Wilson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Sol Wilson does not have units with dishwashers.

