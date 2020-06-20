Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

2509 Campfield Pkwy Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in South Central Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in South Central Austin ~ Minutes from Park, Trail, and shopping areas ~ Built in 2005 ~ Wood flooring ~ Very popular floor plan,Open, bright, and high ceilings ~ Great layout with upstairs office or playroom with view of the park ~ Cool covered porches in front and back ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE4135635)