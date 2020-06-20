All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2509 Campfield Pkwy

2509 Campfield Parkway · (737) 215-4630
Location

2509 Campfield Parkway, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2509 Campfield Pkwy · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2509 Campfield Pkwy Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in South Central Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in South Central Austin ~ Minutes from Park, Trail, and shopping areas ~ Built in 2005 ~ Wood flooring ~ Very popular floor plan,Open, bright, and high ceilings ~ Great layout with upstairs office or playroom with view of the park ~ Cool covered porches in front and back ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4135635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have any available units?
2509 Campfield Pkwy has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have?
Some of 2509 Campfield Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Campfield Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Campfield Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Campfield Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Campfield Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Campfield Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Campfield Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2509 Campfield Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2509 Campfield Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Campfield Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Campfield Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
