Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open Concept Near Downtown, Ask About Reduced Rent Incentive!!! - Open concept duplex just off Parker and Oltorf. Near downtown, restaurants, shopping, and tons of fun stuff to do! Good size backyard with privacy fence and shade trees. Granite counters, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms. Washer, dryer, and fridge included. Tile and laminate throughout, no carpet!



(RLNE3650327)