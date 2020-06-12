All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2502 East 2nd Street

2502 East 2nd Street · (512) 827-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2502 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2502 East 2nd Street · Avail. Aug 10

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2502 East 2nd Street Available 08/10/20 Adorable 3/1 1930's Cottage - This adorable 1930's 3/1 cottage is centrally located near great transportation options as well as walking distance to amazing restaurants, food trucks and breweries. Hardwood floors, ship lap wooden walls, Stackable W/D connections, nice wooden back deck, detached large concrete area for BBQ and private drive with large fenced yard. This is a gardener's delight! Call our agent at 512.902.2123 to schedule a showing. Ready for move-in Aug 10, 2020.

(RLNE2380100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 East 2nd Street have any available units?
2502 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 2502 East 2nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2502 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 2502 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2502 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2502 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
