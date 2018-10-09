All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2408 Eastside DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2408 Eastside DR
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:55 PM

2408 Eastside DR

2408 East Side Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Edwards
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 East Side Dr, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
google fiber
hot tub
Luxury Rental in Travis Heights Area available now, Google Fiber, outdoor shower, Modern pool, & 10 person hot tub! 3 bedrooms 2 baths + separate Office. Walk to trails and restaurants. Come live the SoCo Travis Heights lifestyle.Walk to South Congress & Big Stacy Park/Pool, which is 6 acres of woody trails, all blocks away from this home! 600 SQFT private pergola deck made for entertaining and relaxing. Open floor plan with Hardwood floors throughout. Virtual showing video on www.78704Realty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Eastside DR have any available units?
2408 Eastside DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Eastside DR have?
Some of 2408 Eastside DR's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Eastside DR currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Eastside DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Eastside DR pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Eastside DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2408 Eastside DR offer parking?
No, 2408 Eastside DR does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Eastside DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Eastside DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Eastside DR have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Eastside DR has a pool.
Does 2408 Eastside DR have accessible units?
Yes, 2408 Eastside DR has accessible units.
Does 2408 Eastside DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Eastside DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin