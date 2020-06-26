All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2318 Santa Rosa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2318 Santa Rosa Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2318 Santa Rosa Street

2318 Santa Rosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2318 Santa Rosa Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Now: Updated, charming East Austin bungalow. Furnished or unfurnished - Furniture is optional. Completely remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath bungalow in prime East Austin location. Walk to Plaza Saltillo which features entertaining, restaurants, Whole Foods, Target, etc. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen make the home feel larger than it is. Open floor plan with the updated kitchen looking out to the living room. Both bathrooms are remodeled as well. Large fenced yard is always a bonus. Washer / Dryer included.

Available Now

Contact Brian Copland to schedule a tour
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have any available units?
2318 Santa Rosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2318 Santa Rosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Santa Rosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Santa Rosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street offer parking?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Santa Rosa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have a pool?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Santa Rosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Santa Rosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin