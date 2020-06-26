2318 Santa Rosa Street

Amenities

Available Now: Updated, charming East Austin bungalow. Furnished or unfurnished - Furniture is optional. Completely remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath bungalow in prime East Austin location. Walk to Plaza Saltillo which features entertaining, restaurants, Whole Foods, Target, etc. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen make the home feel larger than it is. Open floor plan with the updated kitchen looking out to the living room. Both bathrooms are remodeled as well. Large fenced yard is always a bonus. Washer / Dryer included.



Available Now



Contact Brian Copland to schedule a tour

512-576-0288

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716589)