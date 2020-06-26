Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
2302 Durwood Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 4
2302 Durwood Street
2302 Durwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2302 Durwood Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 Durwood Street have any available units?
2302 Durwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2302 Durwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Durwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Durwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Durwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2302 Durwood Street offer parking?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Durwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Durwood Street have a pool?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Durwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Durwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Durwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Durwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
